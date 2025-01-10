Will Take Cases Against Imran Khan to International Stage: Former Pak PM's Sister

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said that his party has no other option but to take the cases against him and other party leaders to the international stage, according to his sister on Friday.

Quoting her brother, Aleema Khan told the media outside Adiala Jail that they had approached both the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, but no one was willing to listen to them. “We have no other option left. We will take our cases to the international level,” she said, quoting Khan.

However, neither Khan nor his sister clarified which international level they are hoping to take the cases to.

Khan, 72, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since mid-2023 in multiple cases and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been at loggerheads with the federal government since the general elections in February 2024.

Several leaders of the PTI are currently in talks with the government and Khan on Wednesday said his party will participate in the third round of talks to help ease the political tension in the country.

On Friday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Aleema Khan explained that the visitors were prevented from entering the jail and had to walk to the internal gate.

Stating that previously, the whole family had access to the jailed leader, but now, only limited access was being granted, she claimed, this situation was “tantamount to torture”, as even Khan's personal doctor was being denied access.

Khan's sister further commented that after watching the press conference of political advisor to prime minister, Rana Sanaullah, Khan smiled and enjoyed it. “We are trying to convey every message of Imran Khan to the nation. We will not let any message be missed.” She, however, did not explain which presser of Sanaullah she was referring to and why Khan enjoyed it.