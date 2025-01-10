Winter Storm Plods Into the Deep South, Prompting States of Emergency and School Closures

Another blast of winter storms is closing schools, snarling flights and putting millions of residents on alert across parts of the Deep South and south-central U.S.

The National Weather Service says heavy snowfall and icy conditions are likely Friday in Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Snow could be seen falling in Carroll County, Georgia, west of Atlanta, on Friday morning.

Schools have been closed in many places expecting nasty weather as far east as South Carolina.

The storm started dumping a mix of sleet and heavy snow Thursday in north Texas and Oklahoma, where schools canceled classes for more than 1 million students.