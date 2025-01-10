Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Winter Storm Plods Into the Deep South, Prompting States of Emergency and School Closures

Published 17:48 IST, January 10th 2025

Winter Storm Plods Into the Deep South, Prompting States of Emergency and School Closures

Another blast of winter storms is closing schools, snarling flights and putting millions of residents on alert across parts of the Deep South and south-central U.S.

Major US winter blast shuts down schools and government offices in several states | Image: AP

Another blast of winter storms is closing schools, snarling flights and putting millions of residents on alert across parts of the Deep South and south-central U.S.

The National Weather Service says heavy snowfall and icy conditions are likely Friday in Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Snow could be seen falling in Carroll County, Georgia, west of Atlanta, on Friday morning.

Schools have been closed in many places expecting nasty weather as far east as South Carolina.

The storm started dumping a mix of sleet and heavy snow Thursday in north Texas and Oklahoma, where schools canceled classes for more than 1 million students.

Closures also kept students home in Kansas City and Arkansas.

Updated 17:48 IST, January 10th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: