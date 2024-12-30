World Leaders Mourn Passing of Former US President Jimmy Carter

Washington: World leaders have expressed condolences following the death of former US President James Earl Carter Jr, who passed away at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia.

The tributes highlighted his lifelong commitment to peace, democracy, and humanitarian efforts.

UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tributes to Carter's decades of "selfless public service" and highlighted Carter's "lifelong dedication to peace".

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter was a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people."

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese underlined how Carter rose from humble beginnings and remarked that his legacy is "best measured in lives changed, saved, and uplifted."

Calling him a "lifelong humanitarian", Canadian President Justin said, "My deepest condolences to the Carter family, his many loved ones, and the American people".

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had also expressed their condolences on the demise of Jimmy Carter. They called him a "man of great character and courage".

The White House statement noted that an official state funeral will be held in Washington DC for James Earl Carter Jr, "who gave his full life in service to God and country."

Former US President James Earl Carter Jr passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (US local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, as reported by the Washington Post, citing his son, James E Carter III.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, the former US President decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.