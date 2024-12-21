Gurudev Addresses UN at First World Meditation Day, Conducts Special Session

New York: On December 21, the United Nations celebrated the inaugural World Meditation Day with an event titled ‘Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony’ held at the Trusteeship Council in New York. The event saw the participation of over 600 people, including world leaders, spiritual leaders, and meditation practitioners from across the globe.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads Global Meditation at the UN

Renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was the keynote speaker at the event. Addressing the gathering, Gurudev highlighted the power of meditation to bring about unity, reduce stress, and promote peace globally.

After his address, he conducted a special meditation session, which was attended by participants from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, often referred to as Gurudev, has spent more than 40 years promoting meditation across 180 countries, emphasizing its role in creating a peaceful and harmonious society.

On the occasion of the first-ever World Meditation Day, Gurudev also addressed the UN, focusing on the ancient roots of meditation and how it can bring about inner transformation in today's world. He said, "Meditation is rooted in ancient practices and stands out as an effective tool to achieve inner transformation and peace in the modern day."

In his speech, Gurudev also referred to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine tensions, stressing the importance of meditation in these challenging times. He said, "The declaration of World Meditation Day comes at a time when various regions of the world are witnessing conflicts and growing tensions."

A Unanimous UN Resolution

The UN officially declared December 21 as World Meditation Day, with this year’s theme being ‘Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony.’ The resolution, supported by countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico, Andorra, and Liechtenstein, was unanimously adopted by the 193-member body earlier this month. The theme underscores meditation's ability to foster unity and tackle societal challenges through mental clarity and emotional resilience.

Ancient Practice, Global Relevance