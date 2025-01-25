Search icon
  • Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unilaterally Release 153 War Detainees, Red Cross Says

Published 14:04 IST, January 25th 2025

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unilaterally Release 153 War Detainees, Red Cross Says

The Houthis had signalled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners, part of their efforts to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war i

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unilaterally Release 153 War Detainees, Red Cross Says | Image: AP

Dubai: Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally released 153 war detainees Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

The Houthis had signalled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners, part of their efforts to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

However, the release follows the Houthis detaining another seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, sparking anger from the world body.

The Red Cross said it “welcomes this unilateral release as another positive step towards reviving negotiations” over ending the country's long-running war. (AP) GRS GRS

