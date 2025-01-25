Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unilaterally Release 153 War Detainees, Red Cross Says

Dubai: Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally released 153 war detainees Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

The Houthis had signalled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners, part of their efforts to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

However, the release follows the Houthis detaining another seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, sparking anger from the world body.