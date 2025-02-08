You’re Fired': in Tit-For-Tat Move, Trump Revokes Biden's Security Clearance

US President Donald Trump has announced the revocation of Joe Biden ’s security clearance, blocking his access to intelligence briefings. Trump justified the decision by referring to Biden’s 2021 move to deny him similar access after taking office.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s security clearances and stopping his daily intelligence briefings.”

He further accused Biden of setting the precedent, stating, “He instructed the Intelligence Community to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on national security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.”