‘You’re Wrong If You…’: Melania Trump’s Photographer Shares Details About The First Lady

New Delhi, India: Melania Trump, returning to the White House as First Lady alongside her husband Donald Trump’s second inauguration, has been praised as a “hardworking and dedicated leader” by one of her longtime confidantes.

Despite her relatively low public profile in recent years, Melania made waves with the release of her memoir Melania and a series of interviews surrounding the presidential election.

Fans of the Trumps have long been curious about the First Lady's life beyond the public eye. Her official photographer, Regine Mahaux, provided a closer look into her daily routine and personality, revealing some surprises.

According to Mahaux, Melania starts her day early, typically by 6:30 a.m., and is described as "kind" and approachable, which contradicts some of the public’s preconceptions about her. Mahaux also shared that Melania often makes coffee for guests herself, debunking any idea of a woman surrounded by staff waiting on her.

In the wake of their release, Melania’s official White House portraits garnered mixed reactions. Some praised her confident posture in the painting, while others, including Vogue, offered a more critical view.