Bizarre: Zoo Sells Tiger Urine for Arthritis Relief, Priced ₹600 for 250g

Beijing: The Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo in China's Sichuan province has started selling bottled tiger urine as a cure for arthritis. The zoo is offering 250g bottles of "medicinal tiger urine" from Siberian tigers for 50 yuan (approximately ₹600). The product claims to have therapeutic effects on conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and muscle pain.

The zoo recommends mixing the urine with white wine and applying it to the affected area with ginger slices. Alternatively, it can be consumed orally, although users are advised to stop if they experience any allergic reactions.

According to Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo staff, the urine is collected from basins after the tigers urinate, but it remains unclear whether it undergoes any disinfection process before being sold.

Tall Claims

Despite the bold claims, experts have criticised the zoo for promoting unverified remedies. A pharmacist from the Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital stated that tiger urine has no basis in traditional Chinese medicine and lacks scientific evidence to support its purported health benefits. He also warned that promoting such unproven remedies could harm tiger conservation efforts.

The zoo staff maintains that they possess a valid business license to sell tiger urine, although it is unclear whether this license specifically permits the sale of medicinal products. The practice has sparked concerns among visitors and internet users, with some questioning the safety and efficacy of the product.