Zuckerberg Introduces ‘Community Notes’ To Promote Free Expression On Meta, Removes Fact-Checkers

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, has announced that the company will no longer rely on fact-checkers to combat misinformation on its platforms. He stated that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will introduce a new feature called "Community Notes" to promote free expression and enrich more nuanced conversations.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the decision to move away from fact-checkers is aimed at "restoring free expression" on the platform. Zuckerberg believes that fact-checking can sometimes be overly broad and suppress legitimate discussions.

As per the information, community notes will allow users to add context to misleading posts, providing a more collaborative approach to addressing misinformation. This feature is designed to encourage users to engage in constructive conversations and provide additional information that can help others better understand complex issues.

Starting in the US, Meta will end its fact-checking programme with independent third parties. The company said it decided to end the programme because expert fact-checkers had their own biases and too much content ended up being fact-checked.

“We’ve seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context," Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said in a blog post.

The social media company also said plans to allow “more speech" by lifting some restrictions on some topics that are part of the mainstream discussion to focus on illegal and “high severity violations" like terrorism, child sexual exploitation and drugs.

Meta said that its approach of building complex systems to manage content on its platforms has “gone too far" and has made “too many mistakes" and censored too much content.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that the changes are in part sparked by Donald Trump ’s presidential election victory.