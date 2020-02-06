Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Launches VW Tiguan Allspace; Find Out Its Price In India

Volkswagen has been in the business of making world-class automobiles for a long time and have proved to be that they are here to stay. One of the biggest areas of business for Volkswagen is the SUVs. And now, the company has taken the game a notch higher this time and here’s why.

Volkswagen introduces a new VW Tiguan

Volkswagen has unveiled its next line-up of SUVs at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The newly launched line of automobiles aims to cater to the growing needs fo the audience. The one to join the league is a revamped version of the existing VW Tiguan.

The all-new VW Tiguan Allspace will now be a seven-seater with a "generous passenger compartment" that was launched at the Auto Expo 2020. The car is considered to be a good buying option for the adventure junkies. It also hosts a larger space with improved interiors. While talking at the Auto Expo 2020, Steffen Knapp, Director of VW Passenger Cars India said that the company aims to cater to every segment of the consumers’ needs focusing especially on India.

He also added that the latest VW Tiguan Allspace will be launching in 2020 which will, in turn, give customers “a plethora of options from the VW brand”. The company also launched a newer brand design at the Auto Expo 2020, especially for the Indian market. The newer brand design changes are considered to be one of the largest rebranding campaigns in the world.

The VW Tiguan also hosts a variety of world-class features like LED headlamps with DRL, alloy wheels and also a panoramic sunroof. The newer VW Tiguan Allspace that was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 will have all these features and also Active Info Display, Vienna leather seats, Reverse Parking Camera and 3 zone Climatronic auto AC. The price of VW Tiguan in India is between ₹ 28.07 Lakhs and ₹ 31.46 Lakhs. Given that the newer VW Tiguan Allspace has even more added features, the Tiguan price in India is expected to shoot up.

