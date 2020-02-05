Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen India Unveils Its Compact SUV T-Roc

At the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020, Volkswagen India unveiled T-Roc which is a compact SUV and is expected to be brought to India via the CBU route. T-Roc is smaller than the likes of the Kia Seltos and has a sportier coupe-like roofline. The car also has a well-equipped cabin with features like the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with embedded eSIM and internet connectivity, parking assistant and a panoramic sunroof.

T-Roc is expected to be launched in mid-2020. The 4.2 metre T-Roc also sits below the Tiguan in the Volkswagen SUV universe. The car has broad shoulders, large wheel arches and a sloping rear windscreen which gives it a strong visual identity. The car also has sharp detailing as it is a departure from the safe styling VWs SUV are known for. The size of the car is close to Hyundai's Creta. The safety kit of the T-Roc is expected to be similar to the international model which includes six airbags, ABS and EBD, rear parking camera, lane assist, a blind spot monitor and adaptive cruise control will be standard.

The car will be imported with a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. T-Roc is also expected to be a whole lot pricier than like-sized SUVs. As it will be brought in as a CBU or full import, the price is expected to be around Rs 23 lakh.

Volkswagen unveils upcoming SUVs

Apart from T-Roc, Volkswagen also unveiled the Taigun SUV and the new model will also be the first one to be made under Volkswagen 2.0 strategy. The new Taigun will comparatively be more spacious and comfortable. It will also be among one of the four SUVs that the brand aims to launch in the next few years. The company has further taken the wraps off the Crozz electric SUV concept and the same is based in the brand's MEB platform. The booking for T-Roc and Tiguan are also open and the two will be launched in India soon.

