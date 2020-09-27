Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Team For 'great Work On Deliveries' In Toughest Quarter

Tesla Inc. founder and CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to thank his team for timely deliveries of vehicles to new owners. Musk dubbed the quarter as one of the toughest for Tesla in terms of global logistics. According to Bloomberg, the centibillionaire had written to his employees last week to make and sell as many cars as possible before the end of the quarter, which it seems his workers delivered upon.

Thanks Tesla Team for great work on deliveries! For new owners, we super appreciate accommodating us on delivery timing! Definitely one of our toughest quarters in global logistics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2020

Tesla's record deliveries

Tesla has reportedly sold more than 1,70,000 vehicles in the first half of the year, while Musk and his investors have set a target of delivering 5,00,000 units by the end of 2020. Tesla has only two factories, one in the United States and the other in China, from where it delivers electric vehicles all over the world. The fewer factories pose a massive logistic challenge for the company as it can only deliver as much as it makes.

Despite all the hurdles and with the COVID-19 pandemic, the car manufacturer reported its best-ever first quarter this year. The company delivered approximately 88,400 vehicles out of the 1,02,672 units that it produced. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had delivered a record 1,20,000 vehicles.

Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. The company was launched in 2003 and since then it has become one of the best electric car sellers in the global market.

(Image Credit: AP)