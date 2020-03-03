Ratan Tata Reveals The Incident That Inspired Him To Build The 'Tata Nano'

Ratan Tata's Nano first arrived in markets back in January of 2018. The car was Ratan Tata's dream project and was designed to be cost-effective and affordable to all Indians irrespective of their socio-economical class. Humans of Bombay's official Instagram page recently shared a picture of Ratan Tata and captioned the post with an interview of the acclaimed industrialist. In the interview, Ratan Tata also revealed the incident that inspired him to build the Tata Nano.

The event that inspired Ratan Tata to build his dream car

Above is the post that was shared online by Humans of Bombay. The post also included a lengthy interview where Ratan Tata spoke about his dream project, the Tata Nano. The interview also revealed the incident that inspired Ratan Tata to build the Nano.

Ratan Tata stated that from the very start, he always wanted to focus on creating something bigger than us all and on giving back to society. He then gave the example of Jamshedpur, where his company's workers were thriving but the rest of the surrounding villages were suffering. So it became Ratan Tata's goal to uplift their quality of life.

The industrialist then revealed how he once saw a family of four on a single bike in the heavy Bombay rains. After witnessing that, he wanted more for these families who were risking their lives due to the lack of an alternative. That inspired him to create the Nano, an affordable car that could be purchased by most Indian families.

Despite the costs that Nano incurred upon the company, he had made a promise and made sure to deliver. Ratan Tata added that looking back, he was proud of the car and the decision to go ahead with it. The 82-year-old businessman retired back in 2012, but he still continues to manage several trusts and charities, trying to better the lives every Indian citizen.

