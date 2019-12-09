ITPC Organises Vintage Car Rally In Indore To Promote Tourism

Antique cars belonging to the era of 1936-1979 were showcased in the event. Some of these vintage cars reportedly belonged to the Royal families from the British era. Some rare jeeps used in the second world war were a part of the rally as well. The owners of these royal vintage cars said they looked after these cars like their children.

Many rare cars and jeeps, some of which are the only ones in India, were seen in the rally.

Nearly about 26 vintage cars including Ford-Mustang, Ford Mini Pick Up, Thunderbolt, Rolls Royce, Chevrolet Impala, BMC London Cab, Mini Maris Cooper, Station Cooper, Station Vegan, and Ford Jeep were seen in the rally. A large number of spectators attended the event.

The rally was flagged off by Indore Collector Lokesh Jatav Sharad Sanghi; the duo owns a large number of vintage cars. The vintage car rally started from Rajiv Gandhi square, first reached Niranjanpur and them came back to where it started.

Sharad Sanghi, owner of Sanghi motors said that Maharaja of Barwani owns nearly about 100 vintage cars, which they send to rallies not only in India but in other countries as well.

Sharad said, "I also have a 100-year-old Fiat car. However, only a few cars were given for this rally. I also send cars to rally in America and France. For this, we have made a mechanic team, parts are also imported from America or have to be made."

Sharad said that he has many unique cars but apart from that, he also has cars once owned by King George and Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Previously on September 29, 2019, a similar car rally was organised by Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club in Association with Whitefield club in Bengaluru. 35 vintage cars took part in the rally. The rally started from Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield and after 60-km drive, it ended at Whitefield Club. The rally highlighted the importance of antique cars.