James Bond: Here Are A Few Cars Used By Roger Moore In The Bond Films

The man of mystery who serves the Majesty of England, James Bond has been an iconic personality in Hollywood. This British secret agent who has a license to kill has always been surrounded by electrical gadgets, the best cars, and best-in-class technology. The spy who always gets away from his foes also needs to stay one step ahead of them. To do this, he uses the best cars. Here a few of the best cars used by Roger Moore in his Bond movies.

James bond cars used by Roger Moore

1976 Lotus Esprit S1 in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

This car was used by Roger Moore’s Bond in the movie The Spy Who Loved Me. This Lotus Esprit is also known as the ‘Wet Nellie’. This car was shown capable of transforming into a submarine at a click of one button. It is also fitted with anti-aircraft missiles. This car is given to Bond at Sardinia. With Barbara Bach riding shotgun and helicopters attacking Bond, Roger Moore take the car in the water and it turns into a submarine. It is powered by a Lotus 907 4-cylinder engine that produces 160 hp. It goes from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 222 kmph.

1983 Alfa Romeo GTV 6 in Octopussy (1983)

This car was used by Roger Moore’s Bond in the movie Octopussy. This Alfa Romeo GTV 6 was stolen by Bond to get away from Bavarian BMW police cars. This car is powered by a 2.5-litre V6 engine which produces 158 brake horsepower and torque of 217 nm. The car can go from 0-100 in 8 seconds while the top speed is 205 kmph.

1974 AMC Hornet in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

This car was used by Roger Moore’s Bond in the movie The Man with the Golden Gun. The AMC Hornet used in this film was robbed by Bond and was used in various filming sequences and stunts. This car is powered by a V8 engine which produced 175 brake horsepower. And the car can go from 0-100 in about 10 seconds.

