Charles Leclerc Opens Up On Whether Sebastian Vettel Will Remain His Teammate At Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has said that he would be happy to have Sebastian Vettel drive alongside him at Ferrari next season as well. While Leclerc has signed a long-term deal with Scuderia, Sebastian Vettel's future with Ferrari remains doubtful after rejecting a new one-year deal.

F1: Charles Leclerc on having Sebastian Vettel with him at Ferrari next season

While speaking to the media on a conference call from his Monaco home, Charles Leclerc said that even though he and Sebastian Vettel have had a few problems on the track like in Brazil, he is still very happy with him and he has always had a good relationship with Vettel even if it appears otherwise on the outside.

Charles Leclerc and Vettel had some news-worthy moments during the 2019 F1 season. One moment that made headlines was when the two were involved in a collision in Brazil and suffered a double retirement. While Charles Leclerc is now contracted to Ferrari after signing a long-term deal until the end of 2024, the suspense over his partner for the next F1 season still remains clouded in doubt.

With all the spotlight on Vettel's deal with Ferrari, Leclerc has been doing well for himself in F1's Virtual Grand Prix races. Charles Leclerc had earlier won the Virtual F1 GP which was held at a simulated Albert Park circuit in Melbourne and, more recently, Leclerc won the Virtual China Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc finished 4th last season in the Drivers' Championship, 24 points ahead of four-time World Champion teammate Sebastian Vettel.

F1: Will Sebastian Vettel quit Ferrari?

Will Vettel quit Ferrari? This question gathered momentum earlier this month after the German decided to not accept the one-year deal offered by Ferrari. Vettel earlier made it clear that he would like to stay with Ferrari, but recent reports suggest Vettel is looking for a better deal compared to the current one.

The German currently earns a reported £35 million ($43.3 million) and Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport has reported that Ferrari’s new contract for Sebastian Vettel is a one-year deal which will come with a salary of £12 million ($13.1 million).