Sebastian Vettel Puts Ferrari In Tough Spot After Rejecting Deal Post 2021: Report

Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel could be on his way out of Ferrari next season after rejecting their one-year contract extension. According to a report published by Essentially Sports, there are rumours that Sebastian Vettel is unhappy with the proposed contract and is looking to get a better deal to stay with the team. According to the report, Sebastian Vettel is looking at a multi-year contract with a salary much higher than what Ferrari is currently offering as part of its new deal.

Sebastian Vettel future with Ferrari in serious doubt after the collapsed deal

Earlier, Sebastian Vettel had said that he wanted to continue driving for Ferrari with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2020. He added that the deal between him and the team will be the one they are comfortable with, but in terms of duration, he cannot comment just yet. He said that his previous contracts were all three-year deals and he is one of the most experienced drivers in F1, but not the oldest. Ferrari had also said that renewing Sebastian Vettel’s contract was a priority for the team.

Sebastian Vettel new contract

The German currently earns £35 million ($43.3 million) and Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport has reported that Ferrari’s new contract for Sebastian Vettel is a one-year deal which will comes with a salary of £12 million ($13.1 million). The publication also reported that Vettel has rejected the renewal and is seeking a 2-year deal with a salary that matches his current earnings. The 2020 season was set to be Vettel’s sixth season as a Ferrari driver, but the German is yet to capture a World Championship for the Italian team.

Ferrari looking for Sebastian Vettel's replacement

The Italian publication has also reported that Ferrari is seriously considering three potential replacements if Vettel decides to leave the team next season. The report states that drivers in consideration are Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Lewis Hamilton set to stay with Mercedes

Six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is set to stay with the Mercedes F1 team after reports emerged that Sebastian Vettel intends to stay with Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton called Mercedes as his "dream team", making it clear he has no plans to leave when his contract expires after the 2020 season.