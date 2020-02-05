Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Sierra Concept Car Teases With A 3-door SUV

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo will be taking place today i.e 05 January 2020 and will feature a platform for various automobile companies to showcase their upcoming projects. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Renault have taken to the stage unveiled exciting new cars for the near future. Tata unveiled a new-age concept for Tata Sierra with interesting new interior design with only three doors. Check out the Tata Sierra's new-age concept below -

Tata Sierra's new-age concept design

Legendary Tata Sierra Reborn As An EV Concept At 2020 Auto Expo. Tata Sierra EV concept marks the return of the iconic nameplate and it boasts a fully electric powertrain.



Image Credit: GaadiWaddi#AutoExpo #tatasierra pic.twitter.com/zopzzM7Ke6 — Gautam kapoor (@gautam_kr3) February 5, 2020

Wow again @TataMotors brings back the Sierra name. So damn happy looks stunning and inspired by the Land Rover discovery too #AutoExpo2020 #tatasierra #AutoExpo pic.twitter.com/q92sPln0c1 — Somnath Chatterjee (@SomChaterji) February 5, 2020

#AutoExpo2020 - Tata Sierra concept 😍

Ratan Tata's baby & our heartbeat since '91.. Dreams do come true, here's one of them ❤️💯

Tata Sierra concept revealed and WHAT A FREAKIN' CONCEPT!!!

Thank you @pratapbose , what a gift!!! 😍#TataSierra #SierraIsBack @TataMotors pic.twitter.com/UhKEhb42dc — Carzest India (@Carzest1) February 5, 2020

While the specifications of the Tata Sierra were kept under the wrap, it is expected that it will boast a 1.2 Liter petrol and 1.5 diesel engine, while a completely electric model will also be Tata's offering with the new-age Sierra. The front of the car is squared up which gives it a muscular look while the rear of the SUV features a single LED taillamp which gives it a futuristic look. The production for the Tata Sierra is expected to begin next year.

Image courtesy - Tata Motors Instagram