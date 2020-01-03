Vintage Cars In India That Are Prized Possessions Of Their Proud Owners

Vintage cars depict the rich cultural heritage and choice of car lovers from the olden times in India. The custom-made bodies of the vintage cars not only talk about the modes of transportation in the past but, also of the style prevalent at that time. The ingenious design of vintage cars in India also portrays the mechanical genius of its makers. Being limited in availability, many of these vintage cars turned out to be pretty expensive. Here is a look at the most costly vintage cars in India.

Expensive Vintage Cars in India

The 1935 Delahaye 135MS

The 1935 Delahaye 135MS is undoubtedly among the most beautiful and expensive vintage cars in India. Currently valued at nearly seven million dollars, it is proudly owned by the family of Raja Dalip Singh of the royal family of Jodhpur. Only 11 models were made & this is one of the five existing ones.

The 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental

The sheer elegance and presence of the 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental are unmatched. This Gurney Nutting bodied car is one of the most expensive vintage cars in India. The Phantom II is the only car of this model present in India.

A 1934 Kellner bodied Rolls Royce Phantom II (2) Continental cabriolet...Nice one pic.twitter.com/qUoWP5qsEs — helen warlow (@HWarlow) September 19, 2017

The 1925 Hispano Suiza H6B

The technological genius of the 1925 Hispano Suiza H6B made it a probable choice for transportation for the royals. This was around the time when Rolls-Royce was preferred over all others. The Maharaja of Mysore was the original owner of this vintage car. It is currently with the Geedee museum, Coimbatore. Its Saoutchik bodywork is the only surviving chassis in the world. Its unique body has 'La Transformable 6 Glaces' which can be used with the roof closed.

The 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

The 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster is a post for car and it is very popular among vintage car owners. It has been owned by the royal family of Gondal since the fifties and it has been raced and used since. The car is more than sixty years old but, it can still speed up to two hundred kilometres per hour like butter. It is the only 300SL in India.

The 1931 Lancia Dilambda

The 1931 Lancia Dilambda is not only the earliest Pininfarina bodied car in India, but it is also the earliest one in the world. Due to this technological significance, it is one of the most expensive vintage cars in India. Pininfarina is now owned by Mahindra, an Indian company.

The above listed are the most expensive vintage cars in India. The features of these cars are beautifully designed & technological. Each of them has a mind-blowing prowess which makes them worthy of being in this list.

