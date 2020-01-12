Subaru Recalls 500,000 Cars For Faulty Airbags That Could Explode

Subaru will be recalling almost 500,000 of its cars after it has come to light that they have faulty airbags that could explode with too much force and launch sharp metal people's faces. Other carmakers such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen have recalled cars for the same reason.

Life-threatening air-bags

Takata Industries that made the airbags for all these cars manufacturers have admitted to using ammonium nitrate in their airbags which cause a small explosion that is used to expand the airbag. The chemical in question unfortunately greatly deteriorates overtime when it exposed to high heat and humidity.

As a result, it burns too fast and can sometimes blow up a metal canister and thereby hurling sharp metal. Already 25 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured due to Takata airbags. In a statement, the now-bankrupt Takata said that nearly 10 million airbags may have been affected.

Subaru issues another big recall affecting Forester, Outback, Impreza, Legacy, WRX, WRX STI, and Baja vehicles over Takata airbags already replaced. See if your vehicle is on the list. @torquenewsauto https://t.co/46wQJeFkL4 pic.twitter.com/IaWYuBB2kg — All Subaru (@CarReviewGuy) January 8, 2020

Subaru will be informing all its customers and Suburu dealerships will be replacing customer airbags for free with a prior appointment. The replacement should take about three hours. The carmakers General Motors, Ford and Mazda have requested an exemption from the recall because they claim that their airbags are safe even though they contain Takata airbags.

What is left of Takata industries was bought by Chinese-owned Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion and is now called Joyson Safety Systems. The models that were affected and will be recalled are the Subaru Baja, Subaru Forester, Subaru Impreza, Subaru Legacy, Subaru Outback and the Subaru WRX.

