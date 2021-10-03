Tata Punch Launch: Booking For Tata's Smallest SUV To Open On Oct 4, Here's All We Know

Tata Motors has been on the top of their game to dominate the SUV market with their recent models released for the Indian community. The Indian automotive manufacturers are now all set to officially launch their new mid-sized Tata Punch on October 4, 2021. The highly-anticipated car is now available for pre-booking. The launch date was earlier confirmed by the company through its social media platforms. Punch will be Tata motors’ smallest SUV in the market thus, making it cheaper and positioned below the successful compact SUV, Tata Nexon. This was earlier picked up by users who are curious to learn more about the new car. Tata has been teasing its newest addition on its social media for a while.

Tata Punch India launch

The launch of the new mid-sized SUV has been highly anticipated by Indian auto enthusiasts. The price range and the car’s features will be announced by the company during the launch scheduled for Monday. The launch date was earlier confirmed by the company through its social media platforms. Tata Punch booking will be open at all Tata Motors showrooms.

TATA Punch features

Initially, the manufacturers had been promoting this particular micro-SUV as the Tata HBX. According to the information released by Autocar, the car’s interiors are supposed to be a bit closer to the concept with the dashboard design. This design featured a new free-standing 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and squarish air-con vents. Tata Punch SUV will have a lot of similar features to the Tata Altroz. These features will include a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, HVAC controls, part-digital instrument cluster with a digital tachometer and analogue speedometer. Tata is planning to compete against a wide range of car variants available in the market including Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Casper. Here is some more information available about Tata’s upcoming SUV car.

Talking about the power of the car, it is supposed to be powered by two 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine options for Tata Punch micro-SUV. This engine will be capable of producing around 83hp which could be inspired by the new Tiago or Tigor. New higher variants of the car are also supposed to be released with a 1.2-litre turbocharged version which seems to be inspired by the Altroz iTurbo. Makers will give the customers' transmission options like a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Industry experts suggest that the Tata Punch price can start below Rs. 5 lakhs. Nothing has been officially revealed yet.

Image: Twitter