Anand Mahindra Welcomes Tesla to India With a Friendly Challenge for Elon Musk

Mahindra vs Musk: As Tesla has entered the Indian market with its first showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai with its Model Y, Anand Mahindra has offered a friendly yet confident message. In a recent post on X, the Mahindra Group chairman welcomed Elon Musk’s Tesla in India. The message had a screenshot of an earlier tweet exchange between Mahindra and Musk from 2017.

In the message, Mahindra said, “One of the world's largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there is plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station." Anand Mahindra further added an old tweet, dating back eight years, wherein Musk hailed India’s plan for selling only EV cars. In that tweet, Mahindra said, "Time you got out here, Elon. You don't want to leave that whole market to Mahindra, do you?? The more the merrier—and greener..!" Musk’s short but telling reply at the time was: “Good point :)”

Tesla has entered the Indian market with its Model Y EV SUV. It is the first debut car, and is available in two battery packs, six colour options and has multiple convenience features. The Model Y has an RWD variant option, having a claimed range of 500 km. For buyers looking for more range, there is a Long Range RWD variant as well, having a claimed range of 622 km on a single charge.