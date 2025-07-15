Tesla Model Y Fully Self-Driving Technology to Cost Additional ₹6 Lakh - Is India Ready for It?

Tesla Model Y Self Driving Features: Tesla has officially started its operations in the Indian market and has launched the Model Y. It comes with multiple convenience features like dual-zone climate control, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, and others. Since Tesla is popular for its autonomous self-driving features, which it calls the AutoPilot, the company is charging ₹6 lakh as an optional extra in India at the time of delivery, and will roll out this feature in future updates.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tesla Model Y Fully Self-Driving Technology and when will it come in India:

Tesla Model Y Self-Driving Features:

In the Western countries, Tesla offers multiple self-driving features, like autopark, autolane change, autosteer, and others. The autopark feature will automatically detect and maneuver into perpendicular and parallel parking spots for you. In the Drives for You feature, the on-board cameras with 360-degree visibility will check the blind spots and move the vehicle into a neighbouring lane while maintaining your speed and avoiding bikes, motorcycles and other cars.

In which countries, Tesla offer Full-Self Driving Features in its cars?

Currently, the full self-driving features (supervised) is available in the US, Canada, China, Mexico, and other countries.

Will Full Self-Driving Features Be Available in the India-spec Model Y?

Tesla has listed the self-driving features for the India-spec Model Y on the website at an additional cost of ₹6,00,000. However, in future updates, Tesla will be rolling out the full self-driving features, in which it will be able to drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention.

What are the regulatory hurdles in India for Full Self-Driving Features?

For fully autonomous driving features, which Tesla calls the Full Self-Driving Features, multiple regulatory compliances need to be cleared.

Lack of Legal Framework:

As India lacks a comprehensive legal framework for ADAS/automated systems, there are no clear liability rules, cybersecurity norms, or data‑privacy standards. According to media reports, Tesla has submitted homologation applications to meet Indian testing standards

Chaotic Indian Roads:

The Indian roads are safe, but it is chaotic. People change lanes without any indication, there are poor road markings and signage, frequent diversions, potholes, and other inconsistencies, which can make it quite difficult for the software to understand the signage.

Safety and Trust:

One of the most important factors is the trust of the driver. The Full-Self Driving features in the Tesla cars still require the attention of drivers and supervision. There are multiple incidents of crashes in the US due to Tesla’s self-driving features.

Tesla’s Competition in India:

Indian automakers like Mahindra and Tata Motors are offering Level-2 ADAS features, which are at a very initial stage as compared to Tesla’s ADAS features.

When is Tesla expected to roll out Full-Self Driving Features for Model Y in India?