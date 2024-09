Published 14:47 IST, September 5th 2024

At Rs 2.25 crore, Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 debuts in India, first electric SUV from Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 debuted in India at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). This is the first electric SUV from Maybach and has a WLTP range of 611 km.