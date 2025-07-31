Ather 450S With New Battery Pack Launched in India - Price, Range, and Other Details

Ather 450S Gets Updated: Ather Energy has updated its 450 EV scooter range and has added a new battery pack to the 450S scooter. According to a statement, the 450S EV scooter is now available with a 3.7kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 161km on a single charge. Regardless, the 2.9kWh battery pack will continue to be on sale in the 450S. It has a top speed of 90km/h (claimed) and has four riding modes on offer.

"The 450 series has always set the bar for performance, technology, and reliability in the Indian electric scooter market. With the launch of the 450S featuring a 3.7 kWh battery pack and an IDC range of 161 km, we're bringing the extended range previously exclusive to the 450X,” Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the updated Ather 450S for buyers:

What is the range of the updated Ather 450S?

The Ather 450S is now available with a 3.7kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 161km on a single charge.

What are the features of the updated Ather 450S EV scooter?

The Ather 450s with a 3.7kWh battery pack have multiple convenience features on offer. For starters, it has a seven-inch instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, auto hold, fall safe, and others. Further, it has four riding modes as well, which are - Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport.

What are the motor specifications of the Ather 450S?

The Ather 450S continues to get the same 5.4 kW motor, which makes 22 Nm of torque. It has a claimed time of 0-40 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 90 km/h.

What is the price of the Ather 450S with a 3.7kWh battery pack?

The price of the Ather 450S with a 3.7kWh battery pack starts at -