Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launched in Delhi at ₹79,999 With Up to 200km Range

Ather Energy has launched the Konarc electric scooter in New Delhi, days after its debut in Bengaluru. The company is positioning it as a mainstream offering designed around everyday usability, comfort and lower ownership hassles. The Konarc starts at a special introductory price of ₹79,999, ex-showroom Delhi, including subsidy, with deliveries for select variants beginning in a phased manner.

The Konarc is built on Ather's new EL platform and is available across the S and Z product lines, with six variants offering IDC range options of up to 200km. One of its biggest changes compared with Ather's existing scooters is the focus on ownership costs and maintenance, with the service interval extended to 10,000km, or approximately once a year for most riders, whichever comes earlier.

Ather Konarc Gets Metal Body And Long-Travel Suspension

The Konarc has been designed specifically with Indian road conditions in mind. It gets a 14-inch front alloy wheel, a 12-inch rear alloy wheel, a 1,352mm wheelbase and long-travel suspension at both ends.

It is also the first Ather scooter to feature metal panels on the rear side along with a steel unibody chassis. The scooter uses a sequential gear-drive transmission, which Ather says is designed to provide smooth and near-silent power delivery.

Advertisement

The scooter also introduces several technology-focused features. Ather's Advanced Electronic Braking System, or AeBS, dynamically adjusts braking force between the front and rear wheels based on road conditions while using regenerative braking.

MagicKey enables keyless operation with SmartWake, automatic locking and remote scooter location. AutoPop provides hands-free access to the under-seat storage, while AirWalk uses mild motor assistance to make manually moving the scooter easier in tight parking spaces.

Advertisement

Faster Charging And More Convenience