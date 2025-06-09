Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Updated 9 June 2025 at 11:57 IST
New Special Edition of A4: German luxury car manufacturer Audi India has launched a new special edition of its A4 for the Indian market. According to a statement, Audi has introduced a new A4 Signature Edition, which has cosmetic changes to the exterior and the interior, and there are new feature additions as well. However, the mechanics remain unchanged. Further, the Audi A4 Signature Edition will be manufactured in limited units and is available in five colour options.
Here is a quick rundown of the Audi A4 Signature Edition for buyers:
The Audi A4 Signature Edition is available in five colours. These are:
The exterior of the Audi A4 Signature Edition has LED headlamps with a welcome function. Further, on the sides, it has the Audi ring decals on the lower side of the rear doors, dynamic wheel hub caps, new paint for the alloy wheels and a subtle lip spoiler which the company says enhances the aerodynamics.
On the inside, the Audi A4 Signature Edition has new wood oak and natural grey elements, the pedals are now finished in stainless steel, and it has a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system.
Regarding the feature list, the Audi A4 Signature Edition has a new 360-degree parking camera with Park Assist. Further, it has three-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, driving modes, a fragrance dispenser, and more.
The Audi A4 Signature Edition is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
The price of the Audi A4 Signature Edition is ₹57.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Published 9 June 2025 at 11:57 IST