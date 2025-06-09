Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Special Edition of A4: German luxury car manufacturer Audi India has launched a new special edition of its A4 for the Indian market. According to a statement, Audi has introduced a new A4 Signature Edition, which has cosmetic changes to the exterior and the interior, and there are new feature additions as well. However, the mechanics remain unchanged. Further, the Audi A4 Signature Edition will be manufactured in limited units and is available in five colour options.

Here is a quick rundown of the Audi A4 Signature Edition for buyers:

Audi A4 Signature Edition Colours:

The Audi A4 Signature Edition is available in five colours. These are:

Glacier White Metallic

Mythos Black Metallic

Navarra Blue Metallic

Progressive Red Metallic

Manhattan Grey Metallic

Audi A4 Signature Edition Exteriors

The exterior of the Audi A4 Signature Edition has LED headlamps with a welcome function. Further, on the sides, it has the Audi ring decals on the lower side of the rear doors, dynamic wheel hub caps, new paint for the alloy wheels and a subtle lip spoiler which the company says enhances the aerodynamics.

Audi A4 Signature Edition Interiors:

On the inside, the Audi A4 Signature Edition has new wood oak and natural grey elements, the pedals are now finished in stainless steel, and it has a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system.

Audi A4 Signature Edition Features

Regarding the feature list, the Audi A4 Signature Edition has a new 360-degree parking camera with Park Assist. Further, it has three-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, driving modes, a fragrance dispenser, and more.

Audi A4 Signature Edition Engine Specifications

The Audi A4 Signature Edition is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Audi A4 Signature Edition Price: