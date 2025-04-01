Audi India Records Sales of 1,223 Units, Reports Growth in Q1 2025: Check Details

Audi Sales in India: German luxury automaker, Audi India shared its sales figures for Q1 2025. The automaker said it recorded total sales of 1,223 units in the first three months of 2025, having a growth of 17 per cent as compared to Q1 of 2024. According to the company, the Q8 and Q7 are the key contributors to the sales growth of Audi India in this period. Recently, Audi recorded sales of 1,00,000 cars in India.

“We are pleased to commence 2025 on a positive note with our result of the first quarter. This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in the brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio,” Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said.

Pre-owned Car Sales by Audi:

In the pre-owned car sales segment, Audi recorded a growth of 23 per cent in the Q1 2025 as compared to Q1 2024.

Recent Launch in India:

Audi India recently launched the RS Q8 Performance in India. It is the flagship offering in the lineup and the company says it is sold out till Q3 2025. It is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 640BHP and 850Nm torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It has a top speed of 305km/h. Audi claims that it has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds.

Audi RS Q8, Image Source: Audi India

Audi RS Q8 Colour Options:

The buyers of the Audi RS Q8 has multiple colour options:

The standard exterior colours comprises of Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver, and Waitomo Blue.

For the buyer who wish to bespoke their RS Q8, there are Audi exclusive colours, consisting of Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, Sepang Blue Pearl Effect, Ipanema Brown Metallic, Java Green Metallic, Havana Black Metallic, Java Brown Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Carat Beige Metallic.

Audi RS Q8 Features:

The feature list on the Audi RS Q8 consists of a 360-degree parking camera, four-zone climate control, park assist plus, ambient lighting, and more. For the bespoke option, the buyers can opt for multiple additional features such as a panoramic sunroof comes as an option.

Audi RS Q8 Price: