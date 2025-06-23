Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, & More

Special Edition Q7: German luxury automaker Audi India has launched the Q7 Signature Edition in the Indian market. According to a statement, the special edition model is available in five colour options and is priced at a premium of ₹2 lakh over the entry-level Technology variant. Further, it features minimal cosmetic changes, such as self-centring hub caps, LED lamps with logo projection when unlocking the doors, and others.

“The Audi Q7 continues to set benchmarks in India's luxury SUV segment, representing the perfect synthesis of commanding performance and uncompromising luxury.” Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the Audi Q7 Signature Edition:

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Price

The price of the Audi Q7 Signature Edition is ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be manufactured in limited numbers.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Colours

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition will be available in 5 colour options. These are:

Sakhir Gold,

Waitomo Blue,

Mythos Black,

Glacier White

Samurai Grey

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Updated Elements

Audi has subtly added new exterior and interior changes to the Q7. The updates comprise LED light projection with the Audi logo on the ground, new self-centring wheel hub caps, sporty steel pedal covers, and a new paint shade for the 20-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Audi Q7 Signature Edition offers a dashcam and a universal traffic recorder, and a mobile espresso coffee system.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Engine Specifications

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is equipped with a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine, making 340 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Further, Audi claims that it can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Features