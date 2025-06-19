Tata Safari Spied Testing Ahead of Launch - What to Expect?

New Tata Safari: Tata Motors offers a multiple options in its SUV segment. These SUVs are either available with a petrol, diesel, CNG, or in EV avatar. Recently, Tata Motors launched the Harrier EV for the Indian market. Now, the automaker is gearing up to launch an updated version of its Safari in India. Recently, it was snapped testing under heavy camouflage and an undisguised version. Further, there are speculations about Safari to be launched with a petrol engine as well.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Tata Safari:

What will be the changes in the design of the upcoming Tata Safari exteriors?

Since there was a non camouflaged Safari as well, there are possibilities that Tata may continue with the same design language. The front has a connected LED DRL, projector LED headlamps. On the side, it is likely to continue running on 18-inch alloy wheels, and has subtle roof rails.

Will there be a new engine option in the upcoming Tata Safari?

As per media reports, Tata Motors is expected to add one more engine option in the Safari and Harrier lineup. Currently, the automaker sells the Safari with a 2.0L diesel engine, making 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. However, there are reports suggesting that Safari may get a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, but it is currently in the development stage.

What is the price of the current Tata Safari?

Currently, the price of the Tata Safari starts at ₹18.03 lakh (on-road Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹31.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

What are the expected feature changes in the upcoming Tata Safari?

Regarding the feature list, the current Tata Safari offers multiple convenience features like dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and others. However, we can expect Tata Motors to update the software required for ADAS and make some other minor improvements.

