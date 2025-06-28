Bajaj Chetak to TVS iQube: Top 5 EV Scooters With Largest Boot Space Under ₹2 Lakh

EV Scooters With Big Boot: EV scooters are a practical commuting option as they have a compact size, have decent range, and offer good storage space on offer. The practicality of the EV scooter comes with the amount of storage space it offers. If you are looking for an EV scooter that has a good under-seat storage space, there are multiple options like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 EV scooters with largest boot space under ₹2 lakh:

TVS iQube

The first EV scooter that you can consider is the TVS iQube. It has a boot space of 30 L in the 2.2 kWh battery pack, and the higher variants have a boot space of 32 L. The TVS iQube is available in 3 battery pack options.

The price of the TVS iQube starts at ₹1.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 2.2 kWh battery pack.

Ola S1

The next EV scooter on the list that you can consider is from Ola Electric. The Ola S1 is a popular EV scooter in the market, and comes in multiple variants and battery packs. The Ola S1 has a boot space of 34 L in the Gen 2 models.

The price of the Ola S1 series starts at ₹89,034 (on-road, Noida) for the S1X Gen 2, 2 kWh variant.

Ather Rizta

If you are looking for a family scooter that has good seating and decent features, you can consider the Ather Rizta. It is a popular scooter, and it has an under-seat storage of 34L. It is deep and can easily carry a full-size helmet.

The price of the Ather Rizta starts at ₹1.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the S 2.9 kWh variant.

Bajaj Chetak

The next EV scooter on the list is the Bajaj Chetak. Recently, Bajaj had launched the Chetak 3001, which replaces the 2903 variant. Regarding its boot space, the Bajaj Chetak series offers a generous 35L space.

The price of the Bajaj Chetak starts at ₹1.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3001 variant.

River Indie

If you're looking for a scooter with the highest under-seat storage, then the River Indie is a good pick. The River Indie has a boot space of 43L, and it is one of the largest boot spaces on any scooter in India.