Best EV Cars in India 2025: Top Picks for Smart Buyers!

Best EV Cars: The EV segment in India offers multiple options that have decent driving range, are feature-loaded, and come in multiple colour options to choose from. Recently, multiple automakers like Mahindra, JSW MG Motor, Tata Motors, and others launched new SUVs to attract buyers. Around ₹20 lakh, the MG Windsor EV is a popular choice in the market, followed by the Mahindra XEV 9e, and other EV cars. Recently, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast also launched its VF 6 and VF 7 EV SUVs at a similar price.

Here is a list of the top three EV cars, which you can consider and are top picks for smart buyers:

MG Windsor EV

The first EV on the list that you can consider is the MG Windsor EV. It is a popular choice among buyers as it offers a spacious cabin, ample range, and is loaded with multiple convenience and safety features. Recently, the automaker added new features and launched the Windsor Pro as well, with a bigger battery pack. The Windsor EV has a 38 kWh and a 49 kWh battery pack, having claimed ranges of 338 km and 449 km, respectively.

The price of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch EV

If you are looking for a practical EV that has decent space, ample kilometres, and features, you can check out the Tata Punch EV. It has a simple design, similar to the ICE variant, a comfortable cabin, features like a sunroof, driving modes, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. Tata offers the Punch EV with a 25 kWh battery, having a claimed range of 315 km and a 45 kWh battery, having a claimed range of 421 km.

The price of the Tata Punch EV starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The next EV SUV on the list, which is a popular choice among buyers, is the Mahindra XEV 9e. Mahindra launch it with a new platform, which is equipped with multiple convenience features, and has a bold design. The XEV 9e has features like a triple-screen layout, automatic climate control, a boost mode, regen modes, driving modes, and more. Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 542 km and a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 656 km.