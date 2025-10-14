Best Sedan Cars Under ₹20 Lakh in India: Luxury Within Budget!

Best Sedan Cars: The sedan segment in India has a handful of options available in the market. Though it is a popular choice among executives and buyers who wish for a more spacious and plush cabin experience, with time, the compact SUVs have taken over sales in this segment. ​​​​​​​​However, there are options still left, are feature-loaded and have a punchy performance on offer. Some of the famous choices among buyers are the Honda City, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and others.

Here is a list of the best sedan cars, which you can consider under ₹20 lakh in India:

Volkswagen Virtus

The first sedan on the list that you can consider is the Volkswagen Virtus. It has a German character, built on the MQB A0 IN platform, and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. The Virtus has a decent feature list, including a sunroof, a wireless charger, and others. You can choose the Volkswagen Virtus with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine or with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, both paired with a manual or automatic gearbox. Since it has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, Volkswagen offers cylinder-deactivation technology, which shuts two cylinders of the engine to increase fuel efficiency.

The price of the Volkswagen Virtus is ₹13.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Honda City

If you are looking for an executive sedan, having subtle exterior design and plush cabin space, then you can consider the Honda City. It is one of the oldest sedans in the segment, but it feels a bit dated since the competition offers more features, and has more engine options. The City comes with Level-1 ADAS, a blind spot camera, automatic climate control, and other convenience features. Honda offers the City with a single 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Honda City starts at ₹13.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Verna

The second-oldest sedan in the segment is the Hyundai Verna. It is feature-rich, having a comfortable cabin and two engine options to choose from. Hyundai offers it with a sunroof, automatic climate control, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and more. Though the exterior design is a bit on the subjective side, it has a plush ride quality and is available in multiple colour options to choose from. The Verna comes with a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.