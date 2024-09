Published 11:39 IST, September 17th 2024

BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GSA launched at Rs 13.75 lakh in India

Since the F 850 GS and F 850 GSA was on sale for several years, BMW Motorrad launched F 900 GS and F 900 GSA at Rs 13.75 lakh and Rs 14.75 lakh respectively.