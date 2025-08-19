Republic World
Updated 19 August 2025 at 16:50 IST

BMW Launches 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition in India - Key Highlights

Special Edition by BMW: BMW India has introduced 50 Jahare' Edition for its 3 Series LWB and M340i for the market. Here's everything you need to know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
BMW M340i 50 Jahare' Editiion
BMW M340i 50 Jahare' Editiion | Image: BMW
Special Edition by BMW: German automaker BMW Group India has launched special editions for its 3 Series LWB and M340i for the Indian market. According to BMW, the 3 Series LWB and M340i get 50 Jahre’ Edition, wherein the BMW  M340i and the 330Li M Sport have sporty elements and feature upgrades. Mechanically, both remain unchanged, and BMW says these are limited to only 50 units.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre’ Edition, M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition

BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition Price

The price of the BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition is ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition Details

The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition has subtle updates, which enhances the overall aesthetics of the sedan. The exteriors gets a Shadowline package, a laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar, which highlights the exclusivity, and other updates. On the inside, the BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition has carbon fiber elements on multiple parts and there are comfort seats with extended thigh supports.

BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition Engine Specifications

The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition remains unchanged mechanically. It comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition Price

The price of the BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition starts at ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition Details

The exteriors of the BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition has subtle exterior updates. It includes 50 Jahre’ Edition hub caps, comes with 19-inch alloys finished in jet black paint shade with red M Sport brake calipers. The interiors Vernasca leather upholstery with M highlights, carbon fiber trim, and sport seats.

BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition Engine Specifications

The BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition remains unchanged mechanically. It has a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 16:49 IST

