BMW Launches 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition in India - Key Highlights

Updated 19 August 2025 at 16:50 IST
Special Edition by BMW: German automaker BMW Group India has launched special editions for its 3 Series LWB and M340i for the Indian market. According to BMW, the 3 Series LWB and M340i get 50 Jahre’ Edition, wherein the BMW M340i and the 330Li M Sport have sporty elements and feature upgrades. Mechanically, both remain unchanged, and BMW says these are limited to only 50 units.
Here’s everything you need to know about the BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre’ Edition, M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition
The price of the BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition is ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom).
The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition has subtle updates, which enhances the overall aesthetics of the sedan. The exteriors gets a Shadowline package, a laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar, which highlights the exclusivity, and other updates. On the inside, the BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition has carbon fiber elements on multiple parts and there are comfort seats with extended thigh supports.
The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre’ Edition remains unchanged mechanically. It comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The price of the BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition starts at ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The exteriors of the BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition has subtle exterior updates. It includes 50 Jahre’ Edition hub caps, comes with 19-inch alloys finished in jet black paint shade with red M Sport brake calipers. The interiors Vernasca leather upholstery with M highlights, carbon fiber trim, and sport seats.
The BMW M340i 50 Jahre’ Edition remains unchanged mechanically. It has a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 16:49 IST