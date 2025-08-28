BMW X5 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, & More

BMW X5 Updated: BMW has launched the X5 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, the German automaker has made minimal changes to the exterior, has updated the feature list, and the X5 is now available with a petrol and a diesel engine to choose from. Additionally, the 2025 update brings in a dedicated off-road package in the X5, which is standard across variants, which BMW says enhances the X5’s capability in various terrains. The BMW X5 competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Lexus RX, and Volvo XC90 around its price.

Here is everything you need to know about the BMW X5 2025:

What are the exterior updates in the BMW X5 2025?

On the outside, the BMW X5 2025 gets a refreshed design. The LED headlamps are now updated with matrix adaptive LED headlamps, having L-shaped 3D lamps. It runs on 21-inch wheels, which also get a new design for the alloys and comes with Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension. If you opt for the M Sport Pro package, then you’ll get sportier elements like red-painted brakes, high-gloss black accents, M Sport exhaust, and others.

What are the feature updates in the BMW X5 2025?

Regarding the feature list, it remains almost unchanged. It continues to have four-zone climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, a Harmon Kardon music system, and more. However, with the 2025 update, BMW has added a new xOffroad Package, which includes four selectable modes. These are: xSand, xRocks, xGravel, and xSnow, and there are off-road specific displays as well.

What is the engine specification of the BMW X5 2025?

The BMW X5 2025 is available with a 3.0L inline six-cylinder petrol and a diesel engine, which now comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Both models are equipped with an eight-speed steptronic transmission.

What is the price of the BMW X5 2025?