Buying Maruti Suzuki Celerio in July 2025? Check Benefits Up To ₹70,000

Discount on Celerio: Maruti Suzuki, india’s leading passenger car manufacturer is offering multiple benefits on its vehicles in India in July 2025. If you are planning to buy the Celerio, then you can maximise your savings by up to ₹67,100 in this month. Celerio is a budget hatchback, having decent space, features, and a refined petrol engine on offer. Further, it comes in four variants to choose from.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG:

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Celerio Manual Variant

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant. Further, the price of the Celerio CNG variant starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXi variant.

In July 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹35,000. Further, you can avail exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and there is an upgrade bonus as well of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is institutional benefits, wherein you can get additional discount of ₹2,100. This results in an overall discount of ₹62,100 on Celerio in July 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT Variant

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT variant starts at ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXi model and goes to ₹7.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXi Plus variant.