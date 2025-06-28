Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price Drops by up to ₹1,00,000, But Here’s a Catch

Updated 28 June 2025 at 18:37 IST
Discount on Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV in the market. If you are planning to buy the Grand Vitara, then it is a good time as Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of up to ₹1,00,000 on your purchase. But here’s a catch. That discount is available on the strong hybrid and the AWD variants of the Grand Vitara. Further, there are various discounts currently running on the multiple variants of the Grand Vitara in June 2025.
Here’s how you can maximise your savings:
The Grand Vitara strong hybrid variant starts from Delta Plus variant, which is priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹20.68 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha Plus (O) variant. It has a cash discount of ₹1,00,000 in June 2025.
Since the Grand Vitara is positioned in the compact SUV, it comes with an AWD drivetrain as well. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha variant starts at ₹16.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha (O) variant. It also has a similar cash discount as the strong hybrid variant, of ₹1,00,000 in June 2025.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in four variants.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
