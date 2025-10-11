Cheapest Luxury Cars to Buy in India Under ₹50 Lakh: List of Budget Premium Options

Luxury Cars Under ₹50 Lakh: Do you want a luxury car but are concerned about the price? The good news is that German automakers, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and others, now offer high-end versions that provide luxury, comfort, and performance without breaking the bank. With a budget of under ₹50 lakh, you can choose from a range of luxury sedans that deliver a classy experience and strong performance.

Here’s a look at some of the most affordable luxury cars you can buy in India under ₹50 Lakh:

Audi A4

The first luxury sedan on our list to consider is the Audi A4. It is the entry-level Audi car, having a sophisticated exterior design, plush interiors and a petrol engine on offer. The A4 is packed with features like ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a high-quality audio system, and more. It is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and is available with multiple colour options to choose from.

The price of the Audi A4 starts at ₹46.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series recently got updated with a new exterior design, refreshed interiors, and some additions to the feature list. It is the cheapest BMW that you can get in India, and comes in multiple colour options. The 2 Series is equipped with features like dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Earlier, BMW offered the 2 Series with a petrol and a diesel engine, but now, with the facelift version, it is only available with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

The price of the BMW 2 Series starts at ₹45.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mercedes-Benz A Class

If you are looking for slightly more luxury and want a tri-star on the steering wheel, then you can check out the Mercedes-Benz A Class. The exteriors of the A Class are bold, and in the interiors, it has a plush cabin experience and multiple luxury elements. It has features like ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a sunroof, and more. Mercedes-Benz is the only automaker, which is offering a diesel engine, and there is a petrol engine.