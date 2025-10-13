Check Out the Best 7-Seater Cars in India: Space for the Whole Family!

Best 7 Seater Cars: If you are planning to get a new car for your family and require extra seats for your family members, there are multiple seven-seater options in the market. Some of the popular options include Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova, and more, which serve the purpose of carrying luggage and people. In India, a lot of people still want a seven-seater car, and many of them are fleet operators who are looking for an affordable option.

Here you can check out the best 7-seater cars in India for your family:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first option on the list that you can consider is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a popular seven-seater MPV, has decent features, and has been on sale for a long time and requires an update. It has comfortable seating in the second and third rows, with a refined and reliable petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki offers the Ertiga with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹10.04 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Kia Carens Clavis

If you are looking for a feature-rich option, having a plush cabin experience, and a bold exterior, you can check out the Kia Carens Clavis. Kia recently launched the Carens Clavis for the Indian market, and the regular Carens is still on sale in India in a single variant. The Carens Clavis has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and more. You can choose it with a 1.5L turbo petrol or a 1.5L diesel engine, but there is no CNG option on offer.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis starts at ₹12.87 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Mahindra XUV 700

In the mid-size SUV segment, the Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular choice among buyers. It is feature-rich, has plush interiors and comes with a powerful petrol and a diesel engine to choose from. Regarding the feature list, it is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and more. Mahindra offers the XUV 700 with a 2.2L diesel engine and a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, and it is also available with an AWD setup.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

BYD eMax 7

Since mostly options in the seven-seater segment are available with a petrol or a diesel engine, there are a handful of options in the EV segment. In this, the BYD eMax 7 is an underrated option among buyers. It has a comfortable cabin space, is feature-rich, but is offered with two battery packs. It has features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. BYD offers the eMax 7 with a 55.4kWh battery pack, having a range of 420 km and a 71.8kWh battery pack, having a range of 530km.

The price of the BYD eMax 7 starts at ₹28.38 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Toyota Innova Hycross

If you are planning for a seven-seater MPV, then the Toyota Innova must be in your mind. It is a popular option in the market, and the automaker offers Crysta for the diesel engine and Hycross with a petrol engine. For buyers seeking features, the Innova Hycross is a better option as it comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and more.