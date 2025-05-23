Deepika Padukone Snapped in Mercedes Benz V Class - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Deepika Padukone's Mercedes: Ranveer Singh’s wife, Deepika Padukone, a popular Bollywood actress was recently spotted at an airport with her fancy Mercedes-Benz V Class. Her popular films include Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, and more, she has an avid car collection in India. Deepika Padukone’s car collection comprises Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, Mercedes Benz V Class, Range Rover Vogue, and more. However, Mercedes-Benz V Class was discontinued in 2022 in India.

Here is everything you need to know about Deepika Padukone’s Mercedes-Benz V Class:

Mercedes-Benz V Class Price:

The last recorded price of the Mercedes-Benz V Class was ₹1.27 crore (on-road, Noida).

Mercedes-Benz V Class Exteriors:

The Mercedes-Benz V Class was a luxury van on sale in India, which was first launched in 2019. It had a length of more than 5m, was quite wide, and was equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels. To enter to the rear seats of the V Class, it was equipped with electric sliding doors, which made easier access to the rear seats.

Since it was huge on outside, the tail lamps looked quite small as compared to the size of the vehicle. It used to offer LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and LED tail lamps. To enhance the aesthetic, it used to come with roof rails as well, which Mercedes Benz claimed can hold a weight up to 150 kg.

Mercedes-Benz V Class Interiors:

The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz V Class were luxurious. The rear seats had front opposite facing seats with ottoman function, multiple sunroofs, and the dashboard was similar to the older Mercedes Benz cars. It was equipped with an analogue instrument cluster, and had a 10.25-inch digital infotainment screen.

Mercedes-Benz V Class Features:

The feature list on the Mercedes-Benz V Class included multi-zone climate control, front and rear ventilated and heated seats, cooled cup holders, Center console with retractable cover, ambient lighting, footwell lighting, and more.

Mercedes-Benz V Class Engine Specifications: