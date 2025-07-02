Top 5 Highways for Monsoon Drives in North India

Road Trips in Monsoon: The monsoon season in India brings freshness to the landscapes and enhances the vibrant look. If you are a travel lover and are planning your next road trip with your car in the monsoon season, the journey can sometimes become a bit tricky. Whether you're driving through mountains or along smooth highways, the monsoon makes the experience even more special.

If you’re looking for a fresh travel experience, offering scenic routes and a pleasant driving experience during the rainy season, here are five highways and expressways for road trips, which you can take and are worth your time and easy on your pocket.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The first expressway on our list, which you can take for your road trip during the monsoon season, is the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is operational till Jaipur, and offers good scenic views on the go. Soon, NHAI will open the Bagrana and Bandikui stretch, having a length of 65 kilometres.

What are the toll fares on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is not fully operational. There are different toll rates depending on the toll booths. Cars have to pay ₹90, and buses and trucks have to pay ₹145 till Khalilpur. Further, going ahead, the cars have to pay ₹500, and buses and trucks have to pay ₹805 till Barkapara. Further, the FASTag Annual Pass is valid on this expressway.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The next expressway on the list, which you can take while on a road trip to Haridwar or Rishikesh, is the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The expressway is 96 km long, connecting the Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and the Partapur in Meerut.

What are the toll fares on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway?

The cars on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway have to pay ₹160 for the entire route, and the minibuses have to pay ₹250 for the complete stretch. The FASTag Annual Pass is valid on this expressway, and it does not attract any toll fare between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway

If you are planning to visit Agra from Ghaziabad, Sonipat, or Baghpat or other towns in the monsoon season, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway offers lush green fields on either side, and it has a smooth, wide road ideal for safe monsoon cruising.

What are the toll fares on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway?

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway has different toll fares at different locations. It starts from ₹15 between Dasna and Duhai, and goes to ₹165 between Dasna to Chhajju Nagar.

Delhi–Chandigarh–Manali Highway (NH 44 + NH 154)

If you are planning to visit a hill station in the monsoon season, then you can check out the NH 44 and the NH 154 route, which is the Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali highway. This route consists of green hills, foggy roads during monsoon, and scenic pine forests.

What are the toll charges on the Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali Highway?

There are multiple toll plazas, and the toll fares are variable. ranging from ₹500-₹1,000.

Srinagar-Leh Highway – Zoji La Pass Stretch, NH 44

The fifth highway on the list, which you can consider in this monsoon season, is the Srinagar-Leh Highway, which is the Zoji La Pass Stretch. It is the extension of the NH 44 highway, and glacial streams, scenic views of the lush green valleys of Sonmarg, and Himalayan landscapes. However, there are possibilities of landslides and road closures; check with Border Road Organisation for further updates.

What are the toll fares on the Srinagar-Leh Highway?