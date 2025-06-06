Planning a Road Trip Through These Expressways: Check Out Speed Limits, Toll Fares, & Key Details

Road Trip Ready: Planning for a road trip can be exciting when you have to go through a major expressway. These have wide open roads, less traffic and some scenic views. Before starting the trip, it is necessary to plan out the route you are taking. There are some other factors as well that need to be considered, like the allowed speed limits, the toll charges, if going by EVs, are there EV chargers, and what to expect along the way.

Recently, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has inaugurated the last portion of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the 700 km expressway is now fully operational.

If you are planning a trip, here is a quick rundown of the toll charges, speed limits, and EV chargers before hitting the expressway:

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg

The first expressway on the list is the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg. It is a 700 km stretch between Nagpur and the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

Toll Fares on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Light Motor Vehicles (Cars, Jeeps) have to pay ₹1,212 for a one-way trip.

Speed Limit on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg

The speed limit for cars on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is 120 km/h. However, buses and trucks has a speed limit of 80 km/h. On over-speeding, it attact a fine of ₹2,000.

EV Chargers on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg

As reported earlier, the EV chargers are being installed at a distance of 50-60 km stretch on the expressway.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The next expressway on our list is the famous Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is a 1380km long expressway, which connects Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other states.

Toll Fares on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Since the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is not fully operational, there are different toll rates depending on the toll booths. Till Khalilpur, cars have to pay ₹90 and buses and trucks have to pay ₹145. Further, till Barkapara, cars have to pay ₹500, and buses and trucks have to pay ₹805.

Speed Limit on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

On the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the cars have a speed limit of 120 km/h and the buses and trucks have a speed limit of 80 km/h.

EV Chargers on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Since the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is not fully operational, there are currently 2 EV chargers on the route till the Dausa/Jaipur exit.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The next road on the list is the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It is a 96 km long expressway, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and ends at Partapur in Meerut.

Speed Limit on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The cars on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway can run at a maximum speed of 100 km/h and the trucks and buses at 80 km/h. On overspeeding, it can attract a fine of ₹2,000.

Toll Charges on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Commuters from Delhi to Ghaziabad does not attract any toll. However, cars have to pay ₹160 for the complete stretch usage and minibuses have to pay ₹250.

EV Chargers on Delhi-Meerut Expressway