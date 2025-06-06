Planning a Road Trip Through These Expressways: Check Out Speed Limits, Toll Fares, & Key Details

Updated 6 June 2025 at 16:57 IST
Road Trip Ready: Planning for a road trip can be exciting when you have to go through a major expressway. These have wide open roads, less traffic and some scenic views. Before starting the trip, it is necessary to plan out the route you are taking. There are some other factors as well that need to be considered, like the allowed speed limits, the toll charges, if going by EVs, are there EV chargers, and what to expect along the way.
Recently, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has inaugurated the last portion of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the 700 km expressway is now fully operational.
If you are planning a trip, here is a quick rundown of the toll charges, speed limits, and EV chargers before hitting the expressway:
The first expressway on the list is the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg. It is a 700 km stretch between Nagpur and the Mumbai Metropolitan region.
The Light Motor Vehicles (Cars, Jeeps) have to pay ₹1,212 for a one-way trip.
The speed limit for cars on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is 120 km/h. However, buses and trucks has a speed limit of 80 km/h. On over-speeding, it attact a fine of ₹2,000.
As reported earlier, the EV chargers are being installed at a distance of 50-60 km stretch on the expressway.
The next expressway on our list is the famous Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is a 1380km long expressway, which connects Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other states.
Since the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is not fully operational, there are different toll rates depending on the toll booths. Till Khalilpur, cars have to pay ₹90 and buses and trucks have to pay ₹145. Further, till Barkapara, cars have to pay ₹500, and buses and trucks have to pay ₹805.
On the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the cars have a speed limit of 120 km/h and the buses and trucks have a speed limit of 80 km/h.
Since the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is not fully operational, there are currently 2 EV chargers on the route till the Dausa/Jaipur exit.
The next road on the list is the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It is a 96 km long expressway, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and ends at Partapur in Meerut.
The cars on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway can run at a maximum speed of 100 km/h and the trucks and buses at 80 km/h. On overspeeding, it can attract a fine of ₹2,000.
Commuters from Delhi to Ghaziabad does not attract any toll. However, cars have to pay ₹160 for the complete stretch usage and minibuses have to pay ₹250.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has a single EV charging point on the entire expressway. At the mid-point of the highway, there are amenities and public EV chargers are also there to charge your EVs.
