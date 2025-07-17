Top 5 Highways, Expressways With Highest Speed Limits in India

Speed Limit on Highways: India’s road infrastructure has improved in recent years. NHAI has built multiple expressways and highways, which connect different states, villages, and towns. The modern highways and expressways help in reducing travel time and support safer commutes. Since the cars are improving, the speed limits on some expressways and highways are set higher to match the road quality and reduce the travel time.

Here is the list of the top 5 highways and expressways, which have the highest speed limits in India:

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - Speed Limit: 120km/h

The first expressway on the list is the which has the highest speed limit is the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is still still being completed in phases and the opened sections allow high-speed travel. Once this expressway is fully operational, it will be India’s longest expressway with a 120km/h speed limits.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) - Speed Limit: 120km/h

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) is a popular expressway that connects Kundli in Sonipat to Palwal in Haryana. It is a 135km long expressway, and is said to bypass the national capital. This expressway helps in reducing the traffic congestion in Delhi, and it also has a speed limit of 120km/h.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway - Speed Limit: 100km/h

In the Southern part, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was recently built to reduce the travel time between these two cities. It has modern lanes and safety measures, and it is 117km long. This expressway has a speed limit of 100km/h.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) - Speed Limit: 100km/h

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is popular, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and ending at Partapur in Meerut. It is the widest expressway in India, having 14 lanes. The DME is 93km, and it has a speed limit of 100km/h.

Yamuna Expressway - Speed Limit: 100km/h