Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Ducati Bike: Italian sports bike manufacturer, Ducati India, has launched the Multistrada V2 2025 for the Indian market. According to Ducati, the updated adventure tourer comes with a new V2 engine, more features and says it has better comfort and handling for the riders and the pillion. The automaker has launched the Multistrada V2 and the V2 S variant, and it is available in a handful of colour options. Additionally, Ducati says that it is lighter by 18kg compared to the previous model.

“The Multistrada V2 becomes the first Ducati to be launched in India featuring the all-new V2 engine, which embodies the best of Ducati’s Italian craftsmanship, offering enhanced technology, and truly unmatched performance for discerning riders.” Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Ducati Multistrada V2 2025:

What is the price of the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025?

The price of the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 is as follows:

Multistrada V2 Ducati Red - ₹18,88,000

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red - ₹20,99,800

Multistrada V2 S Storm Green - ₹21,29,700

What are the features of the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025?

The Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 is equipped with multiple features. Some of them are a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, five riding modes, three power modes, full LED headlights, Ducati Multimedia system, cruise control, USB charging socket, and others.

What are the safety features in the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025?

Regarding the safety feature list, the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 comes with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control to pre-defined levels, which can be modified by the rider.

What are the engine specifications of the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025?

The Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 is equipped with a 890cc petrol engine, which produces 115 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed gearbox.

How much does the Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 weigh?