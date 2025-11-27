Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Ducati Streetfighter Updated: Ducati India has launched the MY2025 Streetfighter V2, the standard variant, and the V2 S, a higher-spec variant tailored for the Indian market. According to Ducati, the engines are revamped, and the automaker says there is a greater emphasis on the chassis and electronics, along with reducing the weight and real-world performance rather than power figures on paper. For riders who are track enthusiasts, Ducati also offers a racing exhaust system as an option. It comes with four riding modes, a six-axis IMU, and the V2 S has slightly more features.

Here is a quick rundown of the Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S 2025 for prospective buyers:

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S Design

The design of the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S is striking. It has an LED headlamp with LED DRLS, six-spoke Y-shaped alloy wheels finished in black paint shade, and a slimmer tail section. Ducati has removed the fairing from the motorcycle and claims that it is more ergonomic for daily riding. Both the Streetfighter V2, V2 S run on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, having a 120/70 section at the front, and a 190/55 at the rear, and Brembo M50 brakes.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S Features

Regarding the feature list, the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S have a fully customisable four riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Road, and Wet. Additionally, it comes with a five-inch TFT instrument cluster, which has three display modes: Road, Road Pro and Track.

Advertisement

For safety, the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S have a six-axis IMU that comes with cornering ABS with slide-by-brake, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and a Bi-directional Quickshifter 2.0.

If you opt for the V2 S variant, you will get the pit limiter and launch control as standard features.

Advertisement

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S Engine Specifications

Both bikes are powered by a new 890 cc, 90-degree V2 engine, which makes 120 hp and a torque of 93.3 Nm. Additionally, it complies with the Euro5+ standard as well. For track lovers, since you can get racing exhaust, it reduces weight by 4.5 kg and enhances the power output to 126 hp.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S Price