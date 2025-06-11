EV SUV Under ₹30 Lakh? Consider These Options From Mahindra and BYD

EV SUV Under ₹30 Lakh: The EV segment in India recently saw new product launches by different automakers. Under ₹30 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9e gained sales and is a feature-loaded EV SUV. Around this budget, BYD offers its Atto 3 SUV, which is an underrated option in the segment. Both are available with multiple battery pack and long list of convenience features.

Which one to choose Under ₹30 lakh?

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3 for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Price

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹23.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the BYD Atto 3 starts at ₹26.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Dimensions

Clearly, in terms of dimensions, the Mahindra XEV 9e is longer, wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase as compared to the BYD Atto 3.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Features

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3 are feature-loaded SUVs in the market. The Mahindra XEV 9e has triple screen layout, ambient lighting, multiple drive modes, panoramic glass roof, and other convenience features. On the other side, the BYD Atto 3 offers a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, multiple driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, and others.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e is available with a 59 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 542 km and a 79 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 656 km. On the other side, the BYD Atto 3 is available with a 49.92 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 468 km and a 60.48 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 521 km.

