FASTag Annual Pass - What is it, How to Activate it, Top Questions Answered

FASTag Annual Pass: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has answered all the possible queries related to the newly launched FASTag Annual Pass. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new FASTag annual pass to ease traffic congestion at toll plazas. The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for a car, jeep, or van, and is either valid for one year or 200 trips.

Here is everything you need to know about the FASTag Annual Pass:

What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?

Since NHAI has said the FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 200 trips in a year, here’s how the trips will be calculated:

For Point-Based fee plazas: In this, each crossing of fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips.

In this, each crossing of fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips. For Closed Tolling fee plazas: In this, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.

How Will the FASTag Annual Pass Get Activated?

After the verification of the eligibility of the vehicle and the FASTag associated with it, user should make the payment of ₹3,000 using the the Rajmargyatra mobile application or NHAI website. Once the payment is verified and completed, the Annual Pass will be activated within two hours.

Do I need to buy a new FASTag for the Annual Pass if I already have a FASTag?

If you already have a FASTag at your vehicle, you don’t need to buy a new tag. If the existing FASTag is properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid vehicle registration number and not blacklisted, you can upgrade it to the Annual Pass.

Is the FASTag Annual Pass transferable?

No, the FASTag Annual Pass is non-transferable, and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is registered. It will be deactivated if it is used on other vehicle.

How will I get to know about the notifications about my FASTag Annual Pass?