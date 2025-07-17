FasTAG Payment Problems? Switching to Different Bank Can Help - Here's How

New FASTag: If you travel on highways and expressways frequently, then to collect toll, you must use a FASTag, which has a prepaid wallet from an authorised bank and is linked to your vehicle’s registration or chassis number. FASTag uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, which enables cashless payments at toll booths.

However, multiple times at the toll booth, you can face issues while making toll payments. Some of the issues that you may face are a bank server problem, or there can be insufficient balance, or the tag can be blacklisted, or a tag not being read properly, or there can be a lane reader malfunction, and others. To solve this issue, or if you are looking for better FASTag services, you may wish to transfer your FASTag account to another bank.

While you can get the FASTag transfer done in the offline channel to another bank. Here’s how you can transfer your FASTag account to a different bank in the online method using your mobile and continue your journey on highways and expressways:

Step 1: Choose the bank of your choice you want to transfer to.

Step 2: Deactivate your old FASTag account and make sure to use any remaining balance before closing.

Step 3: On the website, check for the FASTag option and search for the Services or Products section.

Step 4: You’ll be provided with an online form. In this, you will fill in all your necessary details, along with your registration number of the vehicle, vehicle owner’s name and other necessary information. Upload the copies of all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the FASTag fees, which include the security deposit, recharge amount, and cost of the FASTag, using your preferred payment method.