Published 21:33 IST, September 23rd 2024
Foxconn, Stellantis JV set up R&D for automotive semiconductors tech in India
Foxconn India representative V Lee, in a social media post, said the R&D centre is poised to accelerate the company's innovative capabilities in the development of cutting-edge automotive technologies.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Foxconn's JV with Stellantis will set up a new R&D centre in India. | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:33 IST, September 23rd 2024