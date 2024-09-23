sb.scorecardresearch
  Foxconn, Stellantis JV set up R&D for automotive semiconductors tech in India

Published 21:33 IST, September 23rd 2024

Foxconn, Stellantis JV set up R&D for automotive semiconductors tech in India

Foxconn India representative V Lee, in a social media post, said the R&D centre is poised to accelerate the company's innovative capabilities in the development of cutting-edge automotive technologies.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Foxconn's Vietnam expansion
Foxconn's JV with Stellantis will set up a new R&D centre in India. | Image: Shutterstock
  2 min read
21:33 IST, September 23rd 2024